How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 11
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) host an AFC North battle against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ABC
Bengals Insights
- This season the Bengals score 4.5 more points per game (20.2) than the Ravens surrender (15.7).
- The Bengals average 28.1 more yards per game (301.7) than the Ravens allow per matchup (273.6).
- Cincinnati rushes for 74.8 yards per game, 25.7 fewer than the 100.5 Baltimore allows per contest.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (15).
Bengals Away Performance
- The Bengals score 17.8 points per game away from home (2.4 less than their overall average), and give up 22 in away games (0.7 more than overall).
- The Bengals' average yards gained (283.3) and allowed (376) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 301.7 and 384, respectively.
- Cincinnati accumulates 189.8 passing yards per game in road games (37.1 less than its overall average), and concedes 217.5 on the road (30.3 less than overall).
- On the road, the Bengals rack up 93.5 rushing yards per game and give up 158.5. That's more than they gain (74.8) and allow (136.2) overall.
- The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage away from home (26.1%) is lower than their overall average (37.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage away from home (44.7%) is higher than overall (43.1%).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|W 31-17
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 24-18
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|L 30-27
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
