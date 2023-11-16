The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) play on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium in a clash of AFC North foes.

The betting trends and insights for the Ravens and Bengals can be seen below before you wager on Thursday's matchup.

Bengals vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 3.5 46 -190 +155

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have played four games this season that have gone over 46 combined points scored.

Cincinnati's outings this season have a 45.5-point average over/under, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bengals have put together a 4-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore has an average point total of 42.4 in their outings this year, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Ravens have registered a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ravens are 6-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Baltimore is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Ravens vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 27 2 15.7 3 42.4 3 10 Bengals 20.2 21 21.3 13 45.5 4 9

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

Over its last three contests, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Bengals have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

In AFC North matchups, the Bengals are scoring fewer points (13.5) than their overall average (20.2) and allowing more points (25.5) than overall (21.3).

The Ravens have totaled 113 more points than their opponents this season (11.3 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by 10 points (1.1 per game).

Ravens

Over its past three contests, Baltimore has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Baltimore has hit the over twice.

The Ravens are tallying fewer points in divisional matchups this season (24 per game) compared to their average in all games (27). On the defensive side, they are allowing more points per game (19.3) in divisional games compared to their overall season average (15.7).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 46.5 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24.8 23.5 ATS Record 4-4-1 2-2-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 42.8 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 24.6 23.4 ATS Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 3-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

