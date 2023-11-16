Drew Sample will be up against the fourth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Sample's 11 targets have turned into to eight receptions for 52 yards (and an average of 8.7 per game) and one score.

Sample vs. the Ravens

Sample vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

The 173.1 passing yards per game allowed by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens' defense ranks first in the NFL by giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Bengals Player Previews

Drew Sample Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-115)

Sample Receiving Insights

This year, Sample hasn't exceeded the over on a receiving yards over/under.

Sample has been targeted on 11 of his team's 349 passing attempts this season (3.2% target share).

He averages 4.7 yards per target this season (52 yards on 11 targets).

Sample has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (5.6%).

Sample's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

