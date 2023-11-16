The Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to square off in a Week 11 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Joe Burrow get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Burrow will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joe Burrow score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Burrow has 81 rushing yards on 30 carries (9 yards per game).

Burrow has not reached the end zone on the ground once in nine games.

Joe Burrow Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 14 31 82 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Ravens 27 41 222 2 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Rams 26 49 259 0 1 3 -2 0 Week 4 @Titans 20 30 165 0 0 3 1 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 36 46 317 3 1 4 7 0 Week 6 Seahawks 24 35 185 2 1 2 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 28 32 283 3 0 6 43 0 Week 9 Bills 31 44 348 2 0 5 4 0 Week 10 Texans 27 40 347 2 2 5 20 0

Rep Joe Burrow with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.