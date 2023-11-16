Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 11th-ranked run defense in Week 11, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Mixon has put up a team-high 536 yards on 137 carries, good for 59.6 rushing yards per game. He has scored four TDs on the ground. In addition, Mixon has 157 receiving yards (17.4 ypg) on 26 catches.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mixon and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mixon vs. the Ravens

Mixon vs the Ravens (since 2021): 6 GP / 54.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

6 GP / 54.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Ravens have let two opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Baltimore has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Ravens this season.

The 100.5 rushing yards the Ravens give up per game makes them the 11th-ranked run defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Ravens have totaled four touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The Ravens' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

Watch Bengals vs Ravens on Fubo!

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mixon with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mixon Rushing Insights

So far this season, Mixon has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

The Bengals have passed 65.2% of the time and run 34.8% this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 186 rushes this season. He's taken 137 of those carries (73.7%).

Mixon has rushed for a score in four of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has four total touchdowns this season (22.2% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

He has 24 carries in the red zone (92.3% of his team's 26 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mixon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 37 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 87 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 25 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.