Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tanner Hudson has a difficult matchup in Week 11 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league, 173.1 per game.

Hudson has picked up 126 receiving yards (31.5 per game), hauling in 14 balls on 18 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hudson and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hudson vs. the Ravens

Hudson vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Baltimore has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Hudson will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this week. The Ravens give up 173.1 passing yards per game.

The Ravens' defense is ranked first in the NFL with seven passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Bengals vs Ravens on Fubo!

Bengals Player Previews

Tanner Hudson Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hudson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hudson Receiving Insights

Hudson has been targeted on 18 of his team's 349 passing attempts this season (5.2% target share).

He has racked up 7.0 yards per target (126 yards on 18 targets).

Hudson, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hudson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 6 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.