Tee Higgins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Take a look at Higgins' stats on this page.

Entering Week 11, Higgins has 27 receptions for 328 yards -- 12.1 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 51 occasions.

Tee Higgins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Charlie Jones (FP/thumb): 1 Rec; 6 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Andrei Iosivas (DNP/knee): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Higgins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 27 328 119 2 12.1

Higgins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @49ers 6 5 69 0 Week 9 Bills 9 8 110 0

