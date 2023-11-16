The Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens are slated to square off in a Week 11 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd's stat line shows 44 catches for 417 yards and two scores. He averages 46.3 yards per game, having been targeted 61 times.

Boyd has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 Texans 12 8 117 0

