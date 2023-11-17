The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • The Knights shot at a 45.9% rate from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points below the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Falcons averaged.
  • Bellarmine went 9-4 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Falcons ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Knights ranked 355th.
  • The Knights scored 12.2 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Falcons gave up to opponents (78.5).
  • Bellarmine went 4-1 last season when it scored more than 78.5 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

  • Bellarmine scored more points at home (72.1 per game) than away (61.2) last season.
  • At home, the Knights allowed 63.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Bellarmine knocked down fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (37.8%) too.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Washington L 91-57 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/10/2023 @ Kansas State L 83-75 Bramlage Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Chattanooga L 72-64 McKenzie Arena
11/17/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
11/20/2023 Morehead State - Freedom Hall
11/21/2023 Midway - Freedom Hall

