The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Stroh Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Bellarmine Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-3.5) 142.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-3.5) 142.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bellarmine covered 15 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

The Knights were 8-8 ATS last year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Bowling Green compiled a 12-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Falcons games hit the over.

