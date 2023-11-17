Friday's contest at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) squaring off against the Bellarmine Knights (0-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-64 victory as our model heavily favors Bowling Green.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 78, Bellarmine 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-13.5)

Bowling Green (-13.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bellarmine Performance Insights

With 66.3 points per game on offense, Bellarmine ranked 316th in the nation last year. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 67.2 points per contest, which ranked 88th in college basketball.

The Knights found it difficult to grab rebounds last season, ranking -2-worst in college basketball with 26.6 boards per game. They ranked 61st by allowing 29.2 rebounds per contest.

Bellarmine ranked 95th in college basketball with 14.2 assists per game.

Last season the Knights committed 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

The Knights ranked 104th in the nation with 8 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 122nd with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Bellarmine struggled to defend three-pointers, ranking third-worst in college basketball with 9.5 threes allowed per game. It ranked 282nd by allowing a 35.4% three-point percentage to opponents last season.

Of the shots taken by Bellarmine last year, 56.7% of them were two-pointers (66.9% of the team's made baskets) and 43.3% were from beyond the arc (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.