The Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) host the Bellarmine Knights (0-3) at Stroh Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knights Betting Records & Stats

Last year 14 of Bellarmine's games hit the over.

Against the spread, the Knights were 15-13-0 last season.

Bellarmine (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 9.2% more often than Bowling Green (12-15-0) last year.

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 76.0 142.3 78.5 145.7 152.5 Bellarmine 66.3 142.3 67.2 145.7 133.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

The Knights averaged 12.2 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Falcons allowed their opponents to score (78.5).

When it scored more than 78.5 points last season, Bellarmine went 1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 12-15-0 14-13-0 Bellarmine 15-13-0 14-14-0

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green Bellarmine 7-9 Home Record 8-6 4-11 Away Record 6-12 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.