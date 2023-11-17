Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) host the Bellarmine Knights (0-3) at Stroh Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Stroh Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Knights Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 14 of Bellarmine's games hit the over.
- Against the spread, the Knights were 15-13-0 last season.
- Bellarmine (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 9.2% more often than Bowling Green (12-15-0) last year.
Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bowling Green
|76.0
|142.3
|78.5
|145.7
|152.5
|Bellarmine
|66.3
|142.3
|67.2
|145.7
|133.8
Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends
- The Knights averaged 12.2 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Falcons allowed their opponents to score (78.5).
- When it scored more than 78.5 points last season, Bellarmine went 1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bowling Green
|12-15-0
|14-13-0
|Bellarmine
|15-13-0
|14-14-0
Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Bowling Green
|Bellarmine
|7-9
|Home Record
|8-6
|4-11
|Away Record
|6-12
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|76.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.1
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
