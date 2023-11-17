Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Boone County, Kentucky this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boone County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Ryle High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.