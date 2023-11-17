Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bullitt County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Bullitt County, Kentucky, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bullitt County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethlehem High School at Bullitt Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.