How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) battle the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Central Arkansas vs Vanderbilt (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Bellarmine vs Bowling Green (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Northwestern State vs North Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Jacksonville vs Pittsburgh (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Missouri State vs FGCU (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- Eastern Kentucky went 15-3 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Colonels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Skyhawks ranked 18th.
- Last year, the Colonels put up 78.6 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 75.4 the Skyhawks allowed.
- Eastern Kentucky went 10-2 last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Kentucky put up 86.6 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Colonels allowed 69.1 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 74.9.
- When playing at home, Eastern Kentucky drained 3.1 more treys per game (10.3) than on the road (7.2). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to on the road (31.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|WVU Tech
|W 108-72
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wilberforce
|W 133-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/17/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/21/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/27/2023
|Troy
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.