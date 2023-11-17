The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) battle the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Eastern Kentucky went 15-3 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Colonels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Skyhawks ranked 18th.

Last year, the Colonels put up 78.6 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 75.4 the Skyhawks allowed.

Eastern Kentucky went 10-2 last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Kentucky put up 86.6 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Colonels allowed 69.1 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 74.9.

When playing at home, Eastern Kentucky drained 3.1 more treys per game (10.3) than on the road (7.2). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to on the road (31.5%).

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule