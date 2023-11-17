The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Kentucky (-8.5) 165.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Kentucky (-8.5) 166.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Betting Trends (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky covered 17 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Colonels games.

UT Martin compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 17 of the Skyhawks' games last season went over the point total.

