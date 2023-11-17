The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) travel to face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Skyhawks allowed to opponents.

Kentucky had an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Skyhawks ranked 343rd.

Last year, the Wildcats recorded just 4.9 more points per game (74.5) than the Skyhawks gave up (69.6).

When Kentucky put up more than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-4.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was seven more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).

The Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.9).

In home games, Kentucky averaged 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in away games (33.1%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule