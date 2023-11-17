The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Stonehill matchup.

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 20 Wildcats games went over the point total.

Stonehill went 13-10-0 ATS last season.

In Skyhawks games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Oddsmakers rate Kentucky considerably higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (48th).

With odds of +1400, Kentucky has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

