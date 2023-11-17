The Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) will play the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank 113th 74.5 Points Scored 67 299th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 7th 36.6 Rebounds 28 343rd 1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.7 134th 46th 15.1 Assists 12.2 249th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.