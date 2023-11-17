The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan State Stats Insights

Last season, the Spartans had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

Michigan State had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 357th.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Spartans averaged were only three more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).

Michigan State went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 43.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 42.4% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.

Butler went 12-1 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bulldogs ranked 351st.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed to opponents.

When Butler gave up fewer than 70.9 points last season, it went 13-6.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Michigan State performed better at home last season, posting 70.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game away from home.

The Spartans ceded 61.4 points per game last season at home, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72).

In terms of three-pointers, Michigan State performed better when playing at home last season, making 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Butler Home & Away Comparison

Butler scored more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.

The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (65.6 per game) than away (69.3) last season.

At home, Butler knocked down 7 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center 11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena

Butler Upcoming Schedule