How to Watch Morehead State vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Morehead State vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Peacock
Morehead State Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Last season, Morehead State had a 17-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions ranked 355th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 231st.
- The Eagles' 69.8 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions gave up.
- Morehead State put together a 14-2 record last season in games it scored more than 68.2 points.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- Morehead State scored 77.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.
- At home, the Eagles conceded 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.3.
- Morehead State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (33.0%).
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Shawnee State
|W 96-40
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/14/2023
|Mercer
|W 74-66
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
|11/22/2023
|Midway
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
