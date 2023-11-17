The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Morehead State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: Peacock

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Last season, Morehead State had a 17-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.0% from the field.

The Nittany Lions ranked 355th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 231st.

The Eagles' 69.8 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions gave up.

Morehead State put together a 14-2 record last season in games it scored more than 68.2 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

Morehead State scored 77.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.

At home, the Eagles conceded 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.3.

Morehead State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (33.0%).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule