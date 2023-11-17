The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) will host the Morehead State Eagles (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Morehead State matchup.

Morehead State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morehead State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-12.5) 140.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-12.5) 140.5 -950 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Morehead State vs. Penn State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Morehead State covered 16 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

The Eagles were an underdog by 12.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Penn State won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 32 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.