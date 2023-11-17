How to Watch the Murray State vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) go up against the Murray State Racers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Murray State vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Racers' 68.9 points per game last year were 6.8 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.
- Murray State had a 14-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.
- Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Hoosiers averaged were 15 more points than the Racers gave up (65.9).
- Indiana went 25-2 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 82-79
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/14/2023
|Cumberland (TN)
|W 121-63
|CFSB Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/21/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/28/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|CFSB Center
