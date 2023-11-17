Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen and others in the Phoenix Suns-Utah Jazz matchup at Delta Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 27.7 points Durant has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (27.5).

He has grabbed 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged 4.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Durant has averaged 1.0 made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -122)

The 10.5-point over/under set for Jusuf Nurkic on Friday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 9.5.

Nurkic has averaged 4.0 assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.

Eric Gordon Props

PTS 13.5 (Over: -102)

The 13.5-point over/under for Eric Gordon on Friday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -104)

Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 lower than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Markkanen has knocked down 4.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Friday's points prop bet for John Collins is 14.5 points. That's 1.5 more than his season average of 13.0.

His per-game rebound average of 11.0 is 3.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (7.5).

Collins has made 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

