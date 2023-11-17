Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Todd County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Todd County, Kentucky? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Todd County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Murray High School at Todd County Central High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Elkton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
