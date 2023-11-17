Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Whitley County This Week
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Whitley County, Kentucky, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Whitley County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Boyle County High School at Corbin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Corbin, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.