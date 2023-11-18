Will Cody Glass Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 18?
Should you bet on Cody Glass to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Glass stats and insights
- Glass is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Glass has zero points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
