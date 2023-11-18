CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are five games featuring a CUSA team on Saturday in college basketball play.
CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Miami (OH) RedHawks
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Coppin State Eagles at Florida International Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UTEP Miners at Cal Baptist Lancers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Portland State Vikings at New Mexico State Aggies
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Michigan Wolverines vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
