The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Dante Fabbro score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fabbro stats and insights

Fabbro has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Fabbro has zero points on the power play.

Fabbro averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:14 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:55 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:48 Home W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.