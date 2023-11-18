The Memphis Grizzlies, with Desmond Bane, hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 134-107 loss against the Lakers, Bane tallied 15 points and five assists.

In this article, we dig into Bane's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-122)

Over 27.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)

Over 5.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-111)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the NBA last year, giving up 123.1 points per contest.

Allowing 45.0 rebounds per game last year, the Spurs were 26th in the league in that category.

The Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.8.

Allowing 12.6 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Desmond Bane vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 39 21 8 7 1 1 3 1/11/2023 30 18 6 3 4 0 1 1/9/2023 29 15 2 4 3 0 0 11/9/2022 39 32 6 6 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.