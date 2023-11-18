Our computer model predicts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will take down the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Roy Kidd Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Eastern Kentucky vs. SFA Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Kentucky (-12.1) 61.2 Eastern Kentucky 37, SFA 25

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have won twice against the spread this year.

Out of four Colonels games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks went 3-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of six of 'Jacks games last year hit the over.

Colonels vs. 'Jacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Kentucky 28.8 34.1 34 33.3 25.3 34.7 SFA 29.8 31.3 31.6 27.6 28 35

