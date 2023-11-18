UAC opponents match up when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium.

With 34.1 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 16th-worst in the FCS, Eastern Kentucky has had to lean on their 41st-ranked offense (28.8 points per contest) to keep them competitive. In terms of points scored SFA ranks 34th in the FCS (29.8 points per game), and it is 100th on the other side of the ball (31.3 points allowed per game).

Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. SFA Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky SFA 435 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (26th) 485.4 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.7 (95th) 157.4 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.4 (60th) 277.6 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.6 (20th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has racked up 2,776 yards (277.6 ypg) on 240-of-381 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 220 rushing yards (22 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Joshua Carter has 665 rushing yards on 106 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Braedon Sloan has carried the ball 129 times for 615 yards (61.5 per game) and eight touchdowns, while also racking up 436 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Jaden Smith has hauled in 66 receptions for 706 yards (70.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Jalen Burbage has a total of 359 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 30 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer leads SFA with 1,738 yards on 165-of-293 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 240 rushing yards (24 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jerrell Wimbley has run for 666 yards on 126 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Anthony Williams has 310 receiving yards (31 per game) on 23 catches and five touchdowns while collecting 481 rushing yards on 105 attempts with four touchdowns.

Kylon Harris has totaled 53 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 618 (61.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has eight touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel has put up a 382-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 34 passes on 28 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Eastern Kentucky or SFA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.