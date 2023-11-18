Best Bets & Odds for the Georgia vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, November 18
SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) meet the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is Georgia vs. Tennessee?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Georgia 31, Tennessee 24
- Georgia has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.
- The Bulldogs have won all nine games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter.
- Tennessee lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Volunteers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +280.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 78.9%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tennessee (+9.5)
- Georgia has three wins in 10 games versus the spread this season.
- This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-7 in their 10 games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 6-3-0 this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (58.5)
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 58.5 points four times this season.
- This season, five of Tennessee's games have ended with a score higher than 58.5 points.
- Georgia averages 40.6 points per game against Tennessee's 32, amounting to 14.1 points over the game's total of 58.5.
Splits Tables
Georgia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.0
|54.4
|49.8
|Implied Total AVG
|39.6
|41.6
|35.0
|ATS Record
|3-7-0
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-4-0
|3-4-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-0
|6-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.4
|57.0
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34.6
|38.8
|29.3
|ATS Record
|6-3-0
|5-0-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|5-0
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
