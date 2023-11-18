The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) and the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Neyland Stadium in a clash of SEC foes.

Georgia has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (505.2 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (289.2 yards allowed per game). With 32 points per game on offense, Tennessee ranks 38th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 29th, surrendering 20.2 points per game.

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts

Georgia vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Georgia vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Georgia Tennessee 505.2 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.8 (20th) 289.2 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.6 (36th) 180.8 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.2 (8th) 324.4 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.6 (56th) 10 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 3,027 passing yards for Georgia, completing 72.2% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 691 rushing yards on 124 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has collected 422 yards on 67 attempts, scoring seven times.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 600 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 receptions (out of 57 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has caught 43 passes for 475 yards (47.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ladd McConkey has been the target of 31 passes and hauled in 26 grabs for 423 yards, an average of 42.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton leads Tennessee with 2,284 yards on 191-of-292 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 301 rushing yards (30.1 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 117 times for 848 yards (84.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dylan Sampson has piled up 424 yards (on 74 attempts) with seven touchdowns, while also grabbing 16 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Squirrel White has hauled in 610 receiving yards on 50 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Ramel Keyton has caught 28 passes and compiled 469 receiving yards (46.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Dont'e Thornton's 13 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 224 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

