Victor Wembanyama and Desmond Bane are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies play at Frost Bank Center on Saturday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 27.5-point total set for Bane on Saturday is 3.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 3.3 rebounds per game, 2.2 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (5.5).

Bane has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Bane has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 15 points Jaren Jackson Jr. scores per game are 7.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).

Jackson averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: +138) 1.5 (Over: -175)

Wembanyama's 15.7 points per game are 3.8 less than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 7.3 -- is 2.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Wembanyama's assist average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Saturday's prop bet (2.5).

Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

