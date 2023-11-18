Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Hardin County, Kentucky? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Hardin High School at Seneca High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Hardin High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
