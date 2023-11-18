Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In a Week 12 slate that features plenty of compelling contests, fans from Kentucky should tune in to see the Louisville Cardinals versus the Miami Hurricanes.
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
No. 9 Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-1)
Morehead State Eagles at Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Youngstown State Penguins at Murray State Racers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Kentucky Wildcats at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Carolina (-1.5)
