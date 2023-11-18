According to our computer model, the Louisville Cardinals will take down the Miami Hurricanes when the two teams match up at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-1) Over (46.5) Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22

Week 12 ACC Predictions

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 52.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Cardinals are 5-4-1 this season.

Louisville is 4-4-1 ATS when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

This year, four of the Cardinals' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 4.2 fewer than the average total in this season's Louisville contests.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes based on the moneyline is 52.4%.

The Hurricanes have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 1-point underdogs this season, Miami (FL) is 3-1 against the spread.

The Hurricanes have hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

The average over/under in Miami (FL) games this year is 2.9 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Cardinals vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 32.7 17.1 38.8 12.5 17 24 Miami (FL) 30.9 20.7 35.2 18.7 24.5 23.8

