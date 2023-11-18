The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) hit the road for an ACC battle against the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Louisville sports the 27th-ranked offense this year (440.4 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best with only 300.1 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Miami (FL) is compiling 30.9 points per contest (44th-ranked). It ranks 34th in the FBS on defense (20.7 points surrendered per game).

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on ABC.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Louisville Miami (FL) 440.4 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.6 (41st) 300.1 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.5 (19th) 189.3 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172 (48th) 251.1 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.6 (45th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (122nd) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has recorded 2,402 yards (240.2 ypg) on 173-of-264 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 141 times for 976 yards (97.6 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 77 times for 492 yards (49.2 per game) and seven touchdowns while also racking up 154 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 49 catches for 734 yards (73.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Bell has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 307 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has a total of 259 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has put up 2,086 passing yards, or 208.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has tossed 16 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Henry Parrish Jr. has run the ball 77 times for 469 yards, with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has been given 87 carries and totaled 464 yards with two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has hauled in 707 receiving yards on 46 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Xavier Restrepo has totaled 683 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 60 receptions.

Colbie Young's 38 catches (on 54 targets) have netted him 499 yards (49.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

