Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Mercer County, Kentucky? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Mercer County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee County High School at Jackson City High School
- Game Time: 5:20 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Jackson, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
