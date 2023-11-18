Pioneer League foes meet when the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-7) and the Morehead State Eagles (4-6) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Presbyterian is putting up 20.7 points per game on offense this year (95th in the FCS), and is giving up 25.3 points per game (56th) on defense. Morehead State is putting up 320.0 total yards per game on offense this season (92nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 366.8 total yards per contest (75th-ranked).

Morehead State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Morehead State vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics

Morehead State Presbyterian 320.0 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.4 (85th) 366.8 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.9 (26th) 85.0 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (86th) 235.0 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.9 (67th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 2,074 yards (207.4 ypg) to lead Morehead State, completing 51.3% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 244 yards (24.4 ypg) on 66 carries with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, James Louis, has carried the ball 80 times for 249 yards (24.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp has totaled 54 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 825 (82.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 47 times and has nine touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has put together a 558-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes on 44 targets.

Trevon Kleint has racked up 199 reciving yards (19.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 1,715 yards, completing 50.4% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 475 yards (47.5 ypg) on 96 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Switzer has carried the ball 55 times for 224 yards (22.4 per game).

Dominic Kibby has hauled in 40 catches for 668 yards (66.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Worth Warner has grabbed 30 passes while averaging 38.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jordan Irizarry has been the target of 17 passes and racked up 19 receptions for 259 yards, an average of 25.9 yards per contest.

