In the matchup between the Youngstown State Penguins and Murray State Racers on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Penguins to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Murray State vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Youngstown State (-17.8) 55.2 Youngstown State 37, Murray State 19

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

No Racers game has hit the over this year.

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins' ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

The Penguins have hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Racers vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Murray State 16.6 34.9 27.0 27.5 9.7 39.8 Youngstown State 31.4 26.1 36.0 23.5 24.5 30.0

