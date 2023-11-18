Murray State vs. Youngstown State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
In the matchup between the Youngstown State Penguins and Murray State Racers on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Penguins to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Murray State vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Youngstown State (-17.8)
|55.2
|Youngstown State 37, Murray State 19
Murray State Betting Info (2023)
- The Racers are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.
- No Racers game has hit the over this year.
Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)
- The Penguins' ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.
- The Penguins have hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).
Racers vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Murray State
|16.6
|34.9
|27.0
|27.5
|9.7
|39.8
|Youngstown State
|31.4
|26.1
|36.0
|23.5
|24.5
|30.0
