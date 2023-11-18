Northern Kentucky vs. Marshall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 18
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Truist Arena has the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) matching up with the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 95-66 win, heavily favoring Marshall.
In their last time out, the Norse lost 86-75 to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Northern Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
Northern Kentucky vs. Marshall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 95, Northern Kentucky 66
Northern Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Norse put up 68.2 points per game (118th in college basketball) last season while allowing 64.5 per contest (186th in college basketball). They had a +114 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.
- With 66.1 points per game in Horizon matchups, Northern Kentucky put up 2.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (68.2 PPG).
- In home games, the Norse put up 7.9 more points per game last season (72.2) than they did when playing on the road (64.3).
- Defensively Northern Kentucky played better in home games last year, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 64.9 in away games.
