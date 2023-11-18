The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Northern Kentucky vs. Marshall 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd put up just 0.8 fewer points per game last year (63.7) than the Norse gave up (64.5).

Marshall went 16-7 last season when allowing fewer than 68.2 points.

Last year, the Norse averaged 8.4 more points per game (68.2) than the Thundering Herd allowed (59.8).

Northern Kentucky went 16-6 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Schedule