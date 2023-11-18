The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Northern Kentucky vs. Marshall 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Thundering Herd put up just 0.8 fewer points per game last year (63.7) than the Norse gave up (64.5).
  • Marshall went 16-7 last season when allowing fewer than 68.2 points.
  • Last year, the Norse averaged 8.4 more points per game (68.2) than the Thundering Herd allowed (59.8).
  • Northern Kentucky went 16-6 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Northern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Indiana State L 85-82 Truist Arena
11/11/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky L 86-75 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/18/2023 Marshall - Truist Arena
11/24/2023 Pittsburgh - Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Chattanooga - Ocean Center

