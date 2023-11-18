The No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2) are just 2.5-point favorites at home versus the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each squad features a strong offense, with the Beavers 14th in points per game, and the Huskies fifth. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Washington matchup.

Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Oregon State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-2.5) 63.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-2.5) 63.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Oregon State vs. Washington Betting Trends

Oregon State has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Washington is 4-5-1 ATS this season.

Oregon State & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600 Washington To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 To Win the Pac-12 +180 Bet $100 to win $180

