Oregon vs. Arizona State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) will meet their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Oregon vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-23.5)
|54.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-23.5)
|53.5
|-2800
|+1160
Oregon vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Oregon has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.
- The Ducks are 3-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.
- Arizona State is 5-3-1 ATS this season.
- The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.
Oregon & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
|To Win the Pac-12
|-190
|Bet $190 to win $100
|Arizona State
|To Win the Pac-12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
