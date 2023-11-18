Having lost four straight, the Nashville Predators welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO to see the Predators play the Blackhawks.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 52 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

The Predators' 44 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Predators are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 15 7 11 18 15 8 50% Ryan O'Reilly 15 8 6 14 6 15 53.9% Thomas Novak 14 6 6 12 7 14 46.8% Roman Josi 15 3 8 11 8 2 - Gustav Nyquist 15 1 8 9 12 2 40%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 49 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 15th in the league.

With 36 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players