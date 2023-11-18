Saturday's contest features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) matching up at Millett Hall in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-58 victory for heavily favored Western Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Hilltoppers head into this matchup after a 77-74 loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Western Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Western Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, Miami (OH) 58

Western Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hilltoppers averaged 70.1 points per game last season (80th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per contest (297th in college basketball). They had a +26 scoring differential overall.

In CUSA action, Western Kentucky averaged 0.9 more points (71) than overall (70.1) in 2022-23.

At home the Hilltoppers put up 69.9 points per game last season, 0.2 fewer points than they averaged away (70.1).

Western Kentucky gave up fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (72) last season.

