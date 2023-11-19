DeAndre Hopkins against the Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense and Andre Cisco is a matchup to watch in Week 11, when the Titans meet the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. We have stats and information available for you below.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 77.6 8.6 24 84 7.97

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Andre Cisco Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins leads his squad with 591 receiving yards on 38 catches with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Tennessee's passing attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks sixth-last in the league with 1,667 passing yards (185.2 per game).

The Titans have had one of the least effective scoring offenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by tallying 17.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 28th in the NFL with 291.7 total yards per contest.

Tennessee carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 30.2 times per game (fifth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Titans have made 32 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 21st in the NFL. They pass the ball 57.1% of the time in the red zone.

Andre Cisco & the Jaguars' Defense

Andre Cisco has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 38 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Jacksonville has given up the fifth-most in the NFL at 2,401 (266.8 per game).

The Jaguars average 21.1 points allowed per game, which ranks 12th in the NFL.

Five players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Andre Cisco Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Andre Cisco Rec. Targets 72 27 Def. Targets Receptions 38 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.6 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 591 38 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.7 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 128 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

