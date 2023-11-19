Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has a tough matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are conceding the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 86.4 per game.

So far this season, Henry has amassed a team-leading 625 rushing yards on 148 carries (69.4 ypg), while scoring four rushing TDs. In addition, Henry has compiled 161 receiving yards (17.9 ypg) on 19 catches.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Henry and the Titans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Henry vs. the Jaguars

Henry vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 3 GP / 120 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 120 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Jaguars have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has given up one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Jaguars give up 86.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked run defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 11th in the league with six rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Titans vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Henry with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has hit the rushing yards over in four of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Titans have passed 55.1% of the time and run 44.9% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 66.7% of his team's 222 rushing attempts this season (148).

Henry has run for a touchdown in four games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has 38.5% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 17 carries in the red zone (70.8% of his team's 24 red zone rushes).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Henry Receiving Insights

Henry, in six of nine games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Henry has 8.1% of his team's target share (22 targets on 272 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 22 times, averaging 7.3 yards per target (78th in NFL).

Henry does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

With two red zone targets, Henry has been on the receiving end of 6.2% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 17 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 22 ATT / 101 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 97 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.